Cynthia assures IHC of not targeting politicians

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has changed its stance on American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie’s stay in Pakistan and told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that she was not associated with any government institution of the country.

The court Tuesday sought the business visa policy from the interior ministry on September 22 in a case seeking deportation of Ms Ritchie. Additional attorney general informed the court that the American blogger had stated before the ministry that she was not associated with any government institution of the country.

At this, Chief Justice Athar Minallah noted that previously the ministry’s stance was that Ms Ritchie was serving some government institution in Pakistan. He said the ministry had not adopted a clear stance on the matter so far.

Expressing displeasure with the representative of the interior ministry, the bench remarked what orders the ministry had passed.

`Is there any law or policy?’ the chief justice asked and asked whether the ministry had any documents, which tell the visa policy for foreigners.

The court asked if tomorrow someone came on a business visa and gave a statement against the prime minister, would they be would be treated in the same way.

The bench also ordered the lower court to decide the registration of First Information Report (FIR) against Cynthia after listening to the matter again.

The court also stopped Cynthia D. Ritchie from giving controversial statements against the politicians. Ms Ritchie assured the court that she will not give controversial statements against any politician.