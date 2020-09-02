‘41 POs arrested with help of e-police software last month’

LAHORE: Police have set up e-police posts at seven entry and exit points of the City on which strict checking is being carried out with the help of technology. Dolphin SP Rashid Hidayat said e-police posts have been set up at the seven entry and exit points of the city, including at New Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Sagyan, Thokar Niaz Baig, Babu Sabo. With the help of e-police software, 41 proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested in August, the Dolphin SP said. With the help of e-police software, a man, Ehsanullah, wanted in murder case by Multan police was arrested and 19 accused wanted in check bounce cases were arrested. SP Rashid Hidayat said that 1,643 accused of committing various heinous crimes and having criminal record were handed over to police stations in the last month.