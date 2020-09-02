House maid held, gold ornament recovered

Islamabad:Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested a house maid involved in looting various houses after employing her accomplices as maids in various homes, a police spokesman said.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan issued directions for effective crackdown against those involved in various criminal activities. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also gave task to all Zonal heads to ensure arrest of anti-social elements. In pursuance of these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqabl constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Mustaiq Butt, ASI Zulfqar Ali and others to ensure arrest of those involved in ransacking houses.

This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest a female involved in looting various houses along with her accomplices. The nabbed person has been identified as Sherbanoo resident of district Hafizabad while police recovered stolen gold ornaments amounting to Rs6, 25000, from her. During the preliminary investigation, she confessed to ransack various houses in various areas of Khanna and Women police stations and police is hopeful to get more information from them.