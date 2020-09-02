Ejaz Faruqi Invitational Cricket quarter-finals from tomorrow

KARACHI: The quarter-finals of All Karachi Professor Ejaz Ahmad Faruqi Invitational Cricket Tournament will be played from Thursday (tomorrow).

Dawood Sports Cricket Club will face Airport Gymkhana and Alamgir Gymkhana will take on Shameel Cricket Club on Thursday. Pakistan Cricket Club will play against Al Noor Gymkhana on Friday.

Bilal Friends Cricket Club have already reached the semi-finals.

Both semi-finals of the tournament will be played on September 8 . The date of the final will be announced later.

There were 80 teams from across Karachi in the tourney which began on January 19. By March 5, 72 matches had been played. The tournament had to be stopped because of COVID-19.