Emirates cargoes Pak mangoes

KARACHI: Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates airline, has transported over 10 million mangoes from Pakistan this season to destinations around the world, a statement said on Tuesday.

Pakistan is regarded as one of the most important producing markets in the world for quality mangoes, it added.

Mango, also considered the ‘king’ of fruits, is a specialty export product and makes a major contribution to the overall economy of the country.

Despite challenges faced due to COVID-19 during the export season, Emirates SkyCargo continued to link local Pakistani businesses and traders to buyers across the world.

Pakistani mangoes are popular in North America and Europe, with large quantities of the fruit transported to these regions every year, it said.

The main markets where Emirates SkyCargo transported mangoes from Pakistan this season included the UK, US, Canada, Australia, France, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE, it added.