Asim Bajwa to explain stories about his assets in a few days, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa will soon explain his viewpoint on the stories about his assets on social media. In a late night tweet, Shibli Faraz said: “I’ve spoken to Asim Bajwa Sahib, he will explain in detail his viewpoint on stories about his assets in the next few days.”