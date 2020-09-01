Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with S Arabia: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said that Pakistan and kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong and deeply rooted historic relations and Islamabad would always stand shoulder to shoulder with its brotherly country.

The foreign minister was talking to the Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki who called on him here at the Foreign Office, a statement issued after the meeting said. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties, promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors and different issues of mutual interests.

The foreign minister said that sanctity of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques had been a part of the belief of every Muslim. Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemned Houthi militia’s attempts to target civilian population and military installations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that they were looking forward to meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Saudi minister for energy Abdulaziz bin Slaman Al Saud during their expected upcoming visit to Pakistan. The foreign minister also inquired after King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.