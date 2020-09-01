Robbers kill trader on resistance

LAHORE: A trader was killed by dacoits when he offered resistance in the Shadbagh area here on Monday. Police said that Muhammad Naseer was going to Harbanspura along with his brother Muhammad Yaseen in a vehicle, when two dacoits stopped them and attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

However, Muhammad Naseer offered resistance and the dacoits opened fire at him and fled the scene with Rs 800,000. As a result, Muhammad Naseer was seriously injured and died before reaching hospital. Police are investigating.