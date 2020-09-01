Africa wins

Africa has been declared a polio-free continent. Even though a number of countries in Africa are dealing with countless socio-political issues, they have still managed to eradicate the virus. Pakistan, on the other hand, is struggling to eliminate the virus.

In our country, polio vaccination campaigns are repeatedly attacked. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries where polio remains endemic. To make the world polio-free, the two countries should work together.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal