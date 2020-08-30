Pakistan observes 9th of Muharram with due solemnity

ISLAMABAD: The 9th of Muharram was observed throughout the country amid elaborate security arrangements on Saturday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Special traffic plans for the processions of had also been chalked out across the country.

According to state media, Taazia and Zuljinah processions were taken out in different parts of the country in the memory of the martyrs of Karbala. Ulema and Zakireen shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

In Islamabad, the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah taken out from the Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and would end at the same place. In Lahore, the main procession was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura which after passing through different and would finish at its start point in the evening.

In Karachi, processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram were taken out from various parts of the city while the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park Karachi on Saturday afternoon.

In Hyderabad, the central procession started from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (Razi Allah Tala Anho) and was set to culminate at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening. In Peshawar, the main procession was taken out in the morning from Imambargah Hussainia Hall.