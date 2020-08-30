People asked to follow SOPs to avoid COVID-19, dengue

ISLAMABAD: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia during his visit in different urban and rural areas of federal capital Islamabad has appealed the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid COVID-19 cases in future.

He has also advised locals to immediately remove rainwater from their houses and shops to avoid dengue virus. DHO has visited in the areas of Humak, Rawat, Mohra Nagyal, Sihala, Niazian, Dhok Awan, Ali Pure Farash and Tumair and advised locals to strictly follow SOPs to avoid COVID-19. He went door to door to advise public.

He advised people to immediately remove accumulated water from houses and shops to avoid dengue. He said that anti-corona and anti-dengue measures are necessary to sustain a positive trend.

He said that till date TTQ DHO-ICT has sampled 28,913 cases/contacts. Out of total 15,578 COVID-19 positive cases, 3,753 samples were collected by TTQ. Total 16 cases were positive. All the 16 cases have been home isolated and their 200 contacts have been home quarantined, he said.