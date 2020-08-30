PTA directs operators to restore mobile service in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: It has been reported in certain sections of media that mobile service is not currently available in some areas of Karachi due to incessant rains for last few days.

PTA has directed the operators to speed up the restoration process of sites affected by heavy rains. Mobile operators are continuously striving to maintain uninterrupted services.

It is clarified that main reason for the unavailability of mobile services is the “closure of mobile services in connection with security of Muharram processions”. Till filing of this report, less than 13pc of the mobile sites are affected due to rains.

Key reasons of disruption include non-availability of grid power for prolonged periods and inability of maintenance teams to reach at sites for refueling of generators due to accumulated rain water.