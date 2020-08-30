More rains expected in Karachi from Sunday afternoon till Monday night

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday that Karachi could have another spell of monsoon rains from Sunday (today) afternoon as another monsoonal system had entered lower Sindh from India, and it could cause moderate to heavy rains in Karachi from Sunday afternoon till Monday night.

“Rain and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls could be observed in Karachi from Sunday afternoon or night. Intermittent rain with some isolated heavy falls could continue till Monday night,” said Dr Khalid Malik, a newly-appointed spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) while talking to The News.

He said the fresh monsoonal system would not result in very heavy rains, like the ones that were experienced during the previous spell when almost entire Karachi received over 100 millimeters of rain on Thursday, inundating vast city areas. He added that this system could cause moderate to heavy rains with some isolated heavy falls in Karachi.

Speaking about rains in September, Dr Malik said there were little chances of any rain in the first week of September following this system, which had already entered lower Sindh and started causing rains. He said that data indicates that Karachi receives little rain in the month of September as the monsoon gets weaker in this part of the country after August.

A weather advisory issued from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Islamabad also forecast rains in lower Sindh and Balochistan, saying heavy rains from Saturday to Monday could result in urban flooding in cities of lower Sindh, including Karachi, with some “heavy to very heavy falls” expected.

Similarly, heavy rains could result in flash flooding in Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Dera Ghazi Khan and other areas of Balochistan as well as in the adjoining Punjab areas.

Meanwhile, two days of Thursday’s downpour, rainwater was standing in many areas in Karachi, especially in Defence and Clifton, while II Chundrigar Road, Kharadar, some places on University Road, Sharah-e-Pakistan and northern areas of the city still had stagnant rainwater.