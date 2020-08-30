Pervaiz Elahi condoles with Ijaz Shah

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi visited the residence of Federal Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah and offered condolences over demise of his brother Tariq Shah. Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also along with them. Offering their condolences, the PML-Q leaders said, “We share the sorrow and grief of your entire family members.” During the meeting views were exchanged about national political situation.