Thank you Jinnah

It was August 1947. My father Mohammad Abul Farah was living in Karol Bagh, Dehli. In that area, most of the people living there were government servants. Every body was scared because the whole Dehli was burning like hell. My father’s Hindu neighbour came to him and said, “Farah sahab, leave your house and go somewhere else because the Hindus will attack this area at night and will kill all the Muslims and burn their houses.” My father along with his family and relatives immediately left the house with tears in his eyes and hid all the people at one place. When he saw that the Hindus would attack that place also, he and family left that place also. In this way hiding from one place to another, finally he decided to leave Hindustan forever and to go to Pakistan. After struggling hard they reached at Dehli Railway station. There were 10 thousand Muslims at the station waiting for train, which was to take them to Pakistan. When the train arrived, with much difficulty, he was successful to board his relatives in the train. He himself could not board so he was left there. He came to Pakistan afterwards. That was his good luck. Because unfortunately, all the passengers of that train were killed at Amritsar railway station. The train reached at Lahore Railway Station but it was full of dead bodies. My eight nearer and dearer family members were killed at Amritsar Railway Station, even their bodies were not found. It was so painful. All the passengers were innocent and armless who were, very cruelly, killed by Hindus and Sikhs. No one could imagine the pain of my father, mother, grandmother, grandfather and great grandmother. They had lost everything in Dehli. The Hindu Ghundas with the help of Indian army and government kidnapped women and raped them, killed men and children. They burnt their houses also. My father is an eye witness of these horrified tragic incidences. We won Pakistan after a lot of sacrifices.

Insha Allah we will be successful in winning freedom for Kashmir also. I am so much hopeful. Now a days Modi government is crossing the limits of brutality. That reflects that two-nation theory is absolutely correct. Thank you Allah. The creator of the universe. Thank you Jinnah RA. The creator of Pakistan for giving us separate homeland.

Yasmeen Farah

