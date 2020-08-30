China, PAL to ink accord to promote literary exchanges

Islamabad : A long-term and fruitful relationship will be established with the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and China and rapid progress will be executed on the translation of China-Pakistan mutual literary creations.

These views were expressed by the Chinese Cultural Counselor and Director of China Culture Center Zhang Heqing in a meeting with PAL’s Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khoshk here on Thursday. “The Culture Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan will establish long and stable relations with PAL to maximize literary exchanges between the two brotherly countries in the field of literature,” he stated.

Zhang Heqing appreciated PAL’s role in enhancing cultural and literary ties and assured that a MoU would be signed soon to bring the literary circles of the two countries closer through literary exchanges, and to herald a new era of cultural and literary exchange. It was also agreed that through extensive translation work, classical and valuable literary treasures of the two countries would be exchanged and translated so that people on both sides can enjoy the true colours of life.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said, both countries have a rich cultural heritage and rich literary traditions. The PAL aims to further strengthen the cultural and literary ties between the two countries through writers and to advance the contacts of writers on an intellectual level through translations and other literary events. The Academy will further promote literary cooperation with China and expedite implementation of the MoU, which is set to provide a broader platform for international exchange.

PAL has translated the literature of Pakistani languages and the works of Sufi poets into Chinese. It has also done a lot of work of translations from Chinese literature, including translations of Chinese folk tales into Pakistani languages, and Urdu translations of fiction, poetry, and Confucian thoughts. PAL has also published Urdu poetry by Chinese Urdu poet Intikhab Alam and Urdu poetry by Yuan Xei Shui, among other books. In the end, books were exchanged as a token of love and appreciation.