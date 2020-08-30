Trail-VI new attraction for hikers, cyclists

Islamabad : The Trail-VI, the youngest of Islamabad hiking trails has become an attractive recreational spot especially for those who love cycling and hiking tricky slopes.

The trail starts from Faisal Mosque and ends at Jabi area and the hikers usually cover this 4.2 km long hiking track in about 80-120 minutes. The elevation from Faisal mosque is around 2,475 feet so it is a fairly steep track.

Iftikhar Chandio, a hiker, said: “It is good to see that there is a huge map of the trail right in the start. One must have a good look at this map to avoid unnecessary detours. There are a few swings for kids in the start. If you have a pet, you can leave it here with the staff members.”

The monkey population is always there around the hiking track as it is their one of the favourite habitats in the Margallah Hills. In the past this area was prone to bush fire but no such incident was reported for quite some time.

The track is rich with flora and fauna due to which the university students are often seen analysing trees, leaves and their roots for their botanical research.

Some time ago the fruit trees were also a source of fun for the hikers. A local fruit called armoli was considered one of the sweetest fruits but an increase in the number of hikers adversely affects the growth of these trees.

The trail has many sit-outs and picnic areas, and a bird-watching point. There is a mountain bike track right at the start of this trail too.

The trail is marked with footstones after every 100 meters. The stone at 2.7 km is the last of regular stones. The hikers then find stones every 300-400 meters.

Saqib Bhatti, a hiker, said there is a small water stream in the hiking track along with 22 other spots that provide a wonderful experience to the hikers.