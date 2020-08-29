Welfare schemes to be completed on time: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced various development projects for Sahiwal during his visit on Friday.

Different delegations comprising assembly members, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket-holders, lawyers, traders, industrialists and party workers also called on him. The CM assured them of an early solution of their problems and

said that he was monitoring progress on development projects by visiting different cities. Public welfare schemes would be completed on time while making no compromise on quality, he stressed and announced connecting Sahiwal to the motorway at Samundri Interchange through a link road. He also announced early completion of Sahiwal Link Road along with the provision of funds on priority.

The CM announced upgrading DHQ Hospital Sahiwal and said the hospital and medical college would be provided additional funds for better healthcare facilities. He also ordered early repair and maintenance of city roads as civic amenities improvement projects would be completed with foreign collaboration.

The chief minister also announced Girls Degree College for Kassowal and instructed for considering the possibility of linking Chichawatni to the motorway.

He also announced division level colonies for journalists and lawyers and added that genuine problems of the legal fraternity would be solved. Similarly, traders and industrialists would be facilitated and price control authority would be set up to stabilise the prices of essential items, he said. Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was rectifying misdeeds of the past regimes. He vowed to transform the system and said the incumbent government would complete its five-year term.