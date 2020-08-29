First Pakistan-England T20I washed out

MANCHESTER: The first Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain on Friday, Geo News reported. Before the downpour, England had made 131 at the loss of six wickets with four overs left in their innings after Pakistan captain Babar Azam opted to field first at the toss.

Opener Tom Banton led the English team with a 71-run innings that saw four fours and five sixes. For Pakistan Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim took two wickets each. "We have prepared well and the team is very confident," Babar had said at thetoss with the help of an interpreter. He added that the team was in England since the last two months and their preparation was good, adding that he was confident of the players.

"We would have looked to do the same (bowl first)," England captain Eoin Morgan had said after losing the toss. This series should have acted as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October but COVID-19 means the global showpiece has now been rescheduled for 2021 in India.