Advocacy app on women’s rights lauded

Islamabad: Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Friday welcomed a mobile application (app) (BAYTEE) launched by the Ministry of IT and National IT Board which provides info regarding advocacy programmes on women’s rights, laws and regulations related.

According to WPC, the app also helps women regarding job/training opportunities and other civic services. The app ‘BAYTEE’ to empower Pakistani women by using technology. The app also provides guidance to inquire about schools and scholarships for women, find nearby job and training opportunities, seek health service in their area, get information about the nearest woman police station and hostels.