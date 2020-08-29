DC orders measures against dengue

SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed the officers of departments concerned to take all necessary measures for the elimination of dengue larvae.

Presiding over an anti-dengue meeting held on Friday to review the arrangements for elimination of dengue from the district, the DC said the weather is favorable now for dengue growth so that the officers of Health department and Metropolitan Corporation should take all necessary steps for the purpose.

CEO (Health) Rai Samiullah, Focal person Dr. Tariq Hassan and officers of departments concerned also attended the meeting. The DC also directed the health department officers to monitor the situation and play their role for taking all necessary measures. CEO Health briefed the meeting about the initiatives taken by the health department regarding elimination of dengue.