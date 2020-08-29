FDA proposes three mega projects in city

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) proposed three important mega projects for economic and social development in the city.

Briefing the Secretary Housing & Public Health Engineering Punjab Nadeem Mehboob during his visit, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said the projects included Science & Technology city, Innovative District and Tenco park would provide trained manpower and innovative ideas for industrial sector.

He said the land was available at FDA city set up near M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City for implementation on these projects.

He said that there was a vast scope of promotion of modern trends according to international level in economic and social fields in Faisalabad industrial city. Khawaja said a proposal was under consideration for completion of these projects under public and private partnership. He also informed about the proposed Faisalabad ring road project, its importance in future and under construction Kashmir Bridge on canal road.