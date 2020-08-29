Covid-19: ‘Chances of another spike can rise if SOPs not followed’

Rawalpindi: In last 24 hours, another 20 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district hinting that the situation may not become normal in next few days as was being expected because in last one week, as many as 184 new patients have been reported from the region.

On average, over 20 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness are being reported from the region per day at least for the last 10 days or so though majority of individuals have started thinking that the COVID-19 outbreak has come to close and one can witness only few people following standard operating procedures to avoid COVID-19.

According to many health experts, however, the situation regarding control of COVID-19 spread can only be assessed at least after two weeks as in the month of August, as the occasions like Eidul Azha, Pakistan Independence Day and Ashura caused a number of social and religious gatherings. According to experts, the gatherings certainly enhance the chances of another spike in number of COVID-19 cases and deaths if individuals do not follow SOPs.

Confirmation of 20 new patients positive has taken total number of confirmed patients reported from the region to 21,599. The virus did not claim any life in ICT or Rawalpindi district in last six days though a total of 455 patients have already lost their lives in the region due to the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that in last 24 hours, another 16 patients have been tested positive from ICT where the number of active cases of the disease is still 480 though a total of 14,923 confirmed patients have already recovered from coronavirus illness in the federal capital.

It is important that as many as 1,823 patients have recovered in ICT in last two weeks. To date, as many as 15,578 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 175 have died of the disease.

From Rawalpindi district, however, only four more patients have been tested positive for the illness in last 24 hours taking tally to 6,023. To date, the virus has claimed a total of 280 lives in the district while 5,657 patients have already achieved complete cure, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He said a total of seven confirmed patients of the disease from Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 79 confirmed patients have been in home isolation.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of suspects under home quarantine in the district is once again on the rise for the last few days as on Friday, as many as 237 suspects of the illness were under quarantine at their homes.