UAF to hold moot on milk, meat production

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad is holding an international seminar titled opportunities and challenges in the milk production and meat sector on September 1. The event will be presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf at New Senate Hall, UAF at 11 am while Agriculture University D.I Khan Vice Chancellor Dr Masroor E Babar, Vice Chancellor University of Education Dr Talat Pasha, Dean Faculty of Animal Sciences Dr Aslam Mirza, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, and other notables will attend the moot. The seminar is meant to come up with the viable solutions to address the challenges in milk and meat production.