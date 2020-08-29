3 alleged terrorists arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police during a major operation arrested three alleged terrorists who were planning to carry out attacks in the provincial capital, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made during a joint action of the local police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Matani, officials added. “Three terrorists who were planning attacks in Peshawar in the coming days were arrested during a joint operation of the police and CTD in Matani,” Mansoor Aman, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Operations, Peshawar told reporters. He was flanked by SP Saddar Abdul Salam Khalid. The SSP said that as per initial investigation the held terrorists had links with Daesh. “Over four kilograms of explosives, detonators, prima chord and three pistols were recovered from the held terrorists,” said Mansoor. The terrorists were identified as Bilal, Abdul Qadeer from Khyber and Ikhtiar Gul from Mohmand district.

The official said those arrested were wanted to police for target killing, extortion and bomb attacks. A couple of days back, three alleged terrorists were held during an operation in Shabqadar town of Charsadda district. The official said the group was planning to carry out attacks on police during Muharram. Security has been further upgraded in Peshawar and other districts for peaceful observance of the last two days of Ashura Muharram after arrests of alleged terrorists in Peshawar and Charsadda. Police across the district have been directed to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing the duty. Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur along with Brigadier Mudassir and other officials reviewed the security arrangements in Peshawar for 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Cellular phone services will remain suspended in the provincial capital and other sensitive districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 9th and 10th Muharram. As many as 43 gun points have been set up in Peshawar while security has been upgraded at 64 entry points to the city. Policemen from other districts as well as other law enforcement agencies are assisting the police in maintaining law and order in the capital city.

A major part of the city has been sealed as part of security measures for the last days of the Ashura.