KU gives 1,644 admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD programmes

The University of Karachi has given admissions to 1, 644 students in MS (with course work), MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicines) programmes, said a press release on Thursday.

It further said that as many as 4,150 forms were submitted for admissions to different faculties, and 3, 868 students were declared eligible for interviews, as this year the university did not conduct the written test owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Students who have successfully secured their admissions on merit could deposit their admission fees in any branch of Habib Bank Limited and Sindh Bank till September 4, 2020.