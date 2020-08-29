close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 29, 2020

KU gives 1,644 admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD programmes

Karachi

 
August 29, 2020

The University of Karachi has given admissions to 1, 644 students in MS (with course work), MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicines) programmes, said a press release on Thursday.

It further said that as many as 4,150 forms were submitted for admissions to different faculties, and 3, 868 students were declared eligible for interviews, as this year the university did not conduct the written test owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Students who have successfully secured their admissions on merit could deposit their admission fees in any branch of Habib Bank Limited and Sindh Bank till September 4, 2020.

Latest News

More From Karachi