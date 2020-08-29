LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is conducting the PFF ‘C’ License Coaching Course from September 6 in Karachi and Lahore.

This will be the first ‘C’ License coaching course conducted in the country in five years. The course will help 25 aspiring candidates from each of the two cities who will be admitted on first come first serve basis to pursue their football coaching career. A minimum of 50 percent of the total course slots will be reserved for female applicants. In case those seats are not covered, they will be available for the applicants in the waiting list.

Theory part will be conducted through Zoom online application from September 6 to 13. Practical work will be held from September 17 to 20 in Lahore and from September 24 to 27 in Karachi.

“We are thrilled to launch these two coaching courses after a long time,” National Technical Director Daniel Limones said. “To enhance the knowledge of coaches is a must for us right now. We will be sharing with the aspiring coaches the right amount of the right information at the right time,” he added.

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli said coaching courses were important to ensure a healthy football ecosystem. “It’s a big step in the right direction for the PFF to conduct the first ‘C’ License Course in five years and it resonates with our aim to regulate the sport in pakistan. Increasing the number of qualified coaches in the country is the most basic need” said Zainli.

PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Humza Khan said: “Coach education is key to ensure that the sport is headed towards betterment. And the PFF is determined to help current and aspiring coaches improve their knowledge and skills which is in turn going to benefit the sport in the country.”