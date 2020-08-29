close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
Covid-19 cases

Newspost

 
August 29, 2020

We are all equally responsible for the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Balochistan as well as across the country. The people can be seen without masks at public places. Social distancing measures are given the least priority – even at places where it is easy to follow these measures.

In many places, there is no facility to sanitise or wash hands. And at the places where such facilities are provided, people often don’t use them. Our conscience, and not fines, should compel us to follow the guidelines for our safety.

Shabir Jamali

Nawabshah

