Over 190,000 apply for EU settled status in Scotland

EDINBURGH: More than 190,000 people have applied for EU settled status from Scotland, new figures show.

Statistics released by the Home Office show that as of July 31, 190,600 people have submitted applications to obtain immigration status in Scotland after the UK leaves the European Union at the end of the year. A total of 3.8 million applications have been submitted across the UK.

Launched in March 2019, the scheme will remain open for applications until June 30 next year. The figures show that 61 per cent of applications in Scotland have resulted in approval of settled status and 38 per cent in pre-settled status.

If an applicant has not lived in the UK for five continuous years, they are likely to be given pre-settled status, which will allow them to stay in the UK and apply for full settled status after they’ve reached the five-year threshold.

Home Office minister Kevin Foster said: “European citizens have made an enormous contribution to our United Kingdom.“They are our friends, family and neighbours and we want them to stay which is why I’m pleased there have been more than 190,000 applications in Scotland already.

“There’s plenty of time left to apply before the 30 June 2021 deadline and a wide range of support is available in Scotland online, over the telephone and in person if you need it.” According to a quarterly update released at the end of June, the vast majority of applications to settle in Scotland made at that time were by people from Poland, totalling 66,020, compared to Romania with the second most applications at 15,300.

By contrast, none of the 40 applications from Liechtenstein nationals were made for Scotland. Citizens Advice Scotland has supported more than 8,500 people applying under the scheme.

Chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “Our 59 bureaux and team of specialist advisers provide a national service through face-to-face advice and a national helpline, and we are pleased to partner with the UK Government in delivering this important service.”