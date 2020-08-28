54 ventilators given to KP hospitals

PESHAWAR: The US Agency for International Development (USAID), in cooperation with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department, has delivered 54 brand new ventilators to hospitals in KP province to support Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19. Five of these ventilators have been provided to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. This equipment is part of the 200 ventilators contributed to Pakistan by the United States. These ventilators were delivered in partnership with the NDMA and Chemonics. “The delivery of these ventilators at this critical time will help save precious lives,” said USAID Pakistan Deputy Mission Director Michael Nehrbass. “These compact and easily deployable ventilators will contribute to Pakistan’s overall response to the COVID-19 outbreak by increasing the capacity of the Lady Reading Hospital to provide advanced life support for critical patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We thank Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and the country’s Ministry of Health, along with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department officials for their dedicated support and leadership.”