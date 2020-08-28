Indus Hospital, Green Crescent Trust join hands for blood donation campaign

Two Karachi-based charitable organisations have joined hands to conduct a blood donation campaign for saving human lives in Sindh during the coronavirus emergency.

The Green Crescent Trust (GCT) and Indus Hospital will manage the voluntary blood donation campaign in Sindh. The campaign initially is being launched in 92 charitable schools of the GCT in Karachi in a phased manner.

The launch ceremony of the blood donation campaign was held at the GCT’s head office. Indus Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Abdul Bari Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Khan appreciated the gesture of GCT to volunteer for the blood donation campaign of the Indus Hospital for critically ill patients in Sindh. He also lauded the GCT’s campaign to enrol out-of-school children in the province.

He said the GCT had been conducting an important mission for the deprived communities of Sindh, and added that the Indus Hospital would support in whatever way possible the charitable campaign of the GCT to educate children of underprivileged families in Sindh.

He said the Indus Hospital and the GCT would also join hands to conduct community health awareness campaigns for underprivileged families in the province. The students enrolled in the network of GCT’s schools would play an important role in this regard, Dr Khan added.

Speaking on the occasion, GCT CEO Zahid Saeed said the charitable organisation always welcomed the support of like-minded charities to further its campaign for educating children of the underprivileged communities in Sindh.

He remarked that the GCT joining hands with the Indus Hospital had set a precedent for other charities to work together for the uplift of the underprivileged people.He said that the GCT would continue its cooperation with the Indus Hospital for treating ailing people belonging to the poor families.

The joint blood donation campaign would mainly rely upon teachers, non-teaching staff, parents of the students and people living in the surroundings of the charitable GCT’s schools. Employees of the GCT would also participate in the campaign.

Volunteers of the blood donation campaign would be offered medical check-up and nine different blood tests free of charge.The blood collected through this campaign would be provided to hospitals, thalassaemia centres and health treatment centres for treating critically ill patients all over Sindh. These health institutions are connected with the Indus Hospital Blood Centre.

The GCT before entering into the partnership with the Indus Hospital has already established over 150 charitable schools in rural and remote parts of Sindh having enrolment of 29,000 children.