Thu Aug 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

Action again illegal terminals in Chitral sought

Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

CHITRAL: The Tirich Mir Drivers Union in Lower Chitral on Wednesday asked the district administration to take action against the illegal terminals as they were fleecing the passengers and evading taxes as well. Speaking at a news conference, office-bearers of the recently constituted interim cabinet complained that there was only one legal adda, or vehicles terminal.

