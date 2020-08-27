Action again illegal terminals in Chitral sought

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: The Tirich Mir Drivers Union in Lower Chitral on Wednesday asked the district administration to take action against the illegal terminals as they were fleecing the passengers and evading taxes as well. Speaking at a news conference, office-bearers of the recently constituted interim cabinet complained that there was only one legal adda, or vehicles terminal.