‘22 out of 239 uplift schemes completed’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Wednesday said the government of Punjab has released Rs 6.7 billion for uplift schemes under the annual development programme in the region during 2020-21 and out of 239 schemes 22 schemes have been completed so far and work is underway for completion of other schemes throughout the region. Addressing the participants of divisional coordination committee, the commissioner emphasized the need for fully transparent use of public funds and timely completion of development projects and said no compromise would be made on the standard and utilization of funds in time. He warned strict action against sub-standard use of construction material in these public welfare projects and said the corrupt would not be spared. The commissioner urged the participants to work with coordination and team spirit and to ensure quality at every level. He also said all necessary arrangements have been completed in the division to maintain law and order during Muharram and about 45,000 police officers, officials and staff of other departments will perform their duties for provision of peaceful atmosphere to citizens. Punjab minister Akhlaq Ahmed, parliamentarians of the region, RPO, DCS of all the districts and officers of other government departments also attended the meeting.

MAN DROWNS IN CANAL: A man drowned in a canal when he was trying to save a boy at Uppes Chenab canal. Reportedly, a boy was taking bath in the canal and he slipped and drowned. Meanwhile, some other people saved a drowning man boy.