‘Contributions of Ch Rahmat Ali deserve better recognition’

Islamabad: The basic object and charter of ‘National History and Literary Heritage Division’ is to preserve, protect and project rare historical, cultural and literary works of our national ethos, heroes and established writers of repute.

Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage Division Noushin Javed Amjad expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan National Movement led by President Mohammad Yousuf Aziz, accompanied by Nazir Tabassum, Muhammad Hussain Tahir and other office-bearers.

She said that the contribution of late Chaudhry Rahmat Ali during a very critical juncture of Pakistan Movement certainly deserves better acknowledgement in our historical perspective. His timely, thoughtful and ever-remembered pamphlet on four and a half-pages of typing paper, articulated in a nondescript English cottage at 3 Humberstone Road in Cambridge titled as ‘Now or Never’ was the cornerstone in the historical survival of sovereign Muslim Statehood in South Asia.

To eulogies Ch. Rahmat Ali’s services, she said National Museum Karachi has recently uplifted his profile and works for the public dissemination and consumption.