Son-in-law turns out to be woman’s killer

LAHORE:A son-in-law of a 55-year-old woman turned out to be her murderer as CIA Sadr Investigations solved a blind murder case.

Victim Shama Perveen was shot dead a few days back while she was going in a vehicle near Akbar Chowk at Faisal Town. Police had registered a case against unidentified killer/s. Police included her son-in-law Abdullah in the investigations and it was revealed that he had killed her. He had a dispute her. She had registered a theft case against him four months back. Police recovered the murder weapon and the bike used in the crime from him.

He was also allegedly involved in theft and robbery cases in Lahore, Sialkot and other districts. Gas theft: The special task force on unaccounted for gas control set up by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines raided Sangian Wassu village, Mehmood Booti, and detected theft of gas being committed through two inch diameter clamp on a two-inch diameter main PE pipe.

The stolen gas was being used by 15 to 20 houses in in the village. The department has started legal process against the accused. road accidents: Eleven persons were killed and 821 injured in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 751 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 485 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 336 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.