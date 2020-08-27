PM backs PHF to change federation’s constitution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a go-ahead to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to make necessary changes in the federation’s constitution to make it more practical.

In the meeting with PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Asif Bajwa on Wednesday, the prime minister also approved commencement of a professional league to popularise the game amongst the masses. Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza was also present in the meeting.

“Pakistan was considered uncrowned king in the game of hockey and that status should be recaptured taking all practical steps. If you need any changes in the PHF’s constitution to make it more workable then you will be enjoying my full support. You must look into the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) constitution and make the new PHF constitution on the same pattern. There is a need to initiate a hockey league inviting the best international players to popularise the game as such a league will help local players improve their confidence and technique,” the prime minister told the PHF officials.

Imran Khan also given a go-ahead to the PHF to start Centre of Excellence at the provincial level besides academies at the regional headquarters. The PM Office will issue directives to the provincial governments to help the PHF for the establishment of these centres. The hockey federation will provide required technical support to the centres while the provincial governments will be asked to bear the expenses.

Following a brief summary by Khokhar regarding hurdles in promoting hockey, Bajwa gave a detailed briefing on the PHF’s responsibilities and government’s share in hockey promotion.

“We are facing multiple problems including funds scarcity and bureaucratic hurdles in promoting the game. Our youth at town and city level are finding it hard to play on synthetic turfs,” Bajwa said.

During the meeting, the prime minster also urged promotion of hockey at club and city level. The PHF officials also presented their plans for promotion of hockey.

Imran expressed full confidence in the PHF’s working, saying that the government would back all the positive steps for revival of the game.