IHC rejects plea against Shahzad’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against the appointment of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar a day after reserving its verdict on the maintainability of the case.

The nine-page judgment, authored by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said the petitioner had not submitted any material which could prove Shahzad Akbar’s interference into the affairs of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Constitution permits the President to appoint a maximum of five advisers on the advice of the Prime Minister, the decision said, adding the Prime Minister is authorised to recommend anyone for the post.

It further said there is no criteria or qualification required for the appointments as advisers, adding the advisers could become part of the parliamentary proceedings but cannot be entitled to cast votes.

The decision said the court expected that Akbar would perform his duties as an adviser to the Prime Minister in constitutional parameters.This was not the proper platform to challenge his appointment as head of the “Asset Recovery Unit”, the verdict said, adding it should be taken up in the apex court.A day earlier, the bench had reserved its decision on the maintainability of the case against Akbar after listening to arguments from the petitioner’s lawyer.