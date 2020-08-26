NA Speaker for sending IPU’s team to IOK to assess ground situation

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed for immediate attention of the international community towards gross human rights abuses being committed by the tyrant Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and asked for immediate dispatch of a delegation of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) parliamentarians to occupied Kashmir to assess the situation on ground.

He expressed these views during a meeting with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron who called on him here on Tuesday.

Asad Qaisar said that parliamentary diplomacy and inter parliamentary contacts are of undeniable importance to counter the challenges faced by the modern world. He said that parliaments being the representative of the people need to be proactive and collaborative to meet the socio-economic need of the masses.

The NA Speaker said that Pakistan believes in peace and wants to settlement of outstanding issues through dialogue while upholding respect for human rights. He said that the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir necessitates the international community to take cognizance of the prevailing worst human rights situation.

He said that the Indian government has unilaterally changed the constitutional status of IIOJ&K and opened up a new flood gate of atrocities and barbarism in illegally occupied territory. The Speaker also drew attention of the IPU president towards Indian ceasefire and noted that continuous lockdown of the valley is violation of international protocols and treaties.

He said that COVI-19 Pandemic has brought the whole world together due to its colossal effects. He stressed the need for parliamentary cooperation to rectify the disasters inflicted by COVID-19 like pandemic.

He mentioned that the instant visit of the IPU president approves Pakistani effort to bring peace and stability in the region and globally. He congratulated the President of IPU on 130th anniversary of its establishment.

He said that Pakistan and Mexico have always been enjoying cordial relations which were based upon mutual trust and cooperation. He stressed on the need to make ties between Pakistan and Mexico more beneficial for both the nations.

The President of the Inter- Parliamentary Union Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron appreciated the Speaker’s effort for making parliamentary diplomacy and parliamentary contacts more effective.

She applauded the strategy of the incumbent government to tackle the scourge of COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan. She mentioned that Pakistani Parliament has been an active member of the IPU.

She resolved to have close collaboration with the parliament of Pakistan to make parliamentary intervention more effective in the region. She also expressed her gratitude to Pakistani people and incumbent government for warm welcome and hospitality.