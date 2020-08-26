JI foundation day today

LAHORE: JI will observe its 79th foundation day across the country on Wednesday today.

The day will be marked with traditional zeal and commitment to the promotion and enforcement of Islam in every walk of life, said JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif in a statement on Tuesday, adding that JI leaders and workers will display a renewed pledge to continue their efforts to spread the message of Quran and Sunnah in every nook and corner of the country until the transformation of Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

Sharif said the rallies and conferences will be organised in all major cities where the JI leaders, analysts, academics and senior journalists address the participants.

The central ceremony will be organised at Mansoora Lahore under the chair of JI Emir Senator Sirajul Haq, he added.