Wed Aug 26, 2020
August 26, 2020

Bahishti Darwaza opened as Baba Farid Urs continues

PAKPATTAN: The 778th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) continued here on Tuesday.

Sajjada Nasheen of the shrine Dewan Madood Masood Chishti opened the Bahishti Darwaza. It was informed that only two hours would be given to the people due to coronavirus to pass through the Bahishti Darwaza. Sajjada Nasheen of the shrine Dewan Madood Masood Chishti distributed Langar among the participants of the Urs. The district police had adopted strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident during the Urs.

