National Shooting Championship from Sept 26

KARACHI: The 27th National Shooting Championship will be held from September 26 to October 2 in Jehlum.

The championship was scheduled in the first week of April but had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Razi Ahmed told 'The News' that they have also included four events for juniors in this national championship. "The events for juniors will be held in Karachi. The good performers of this national championship will be given opportunity to play international events," he added. He added that the target for shooters in this event will be to meet international scoring standards.