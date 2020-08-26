close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 26, 2020

Portuguese PM in row with doctors

World

AFP
August 26, 2020

LISBON: Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa met a top doctors’ representative on Tuesday to apologise for calling a group of medics sent into a virus-stricken retirement home "cowards".

Costa "clearly communicated the respect and confidence he has" in the profession, said the president of the Order of Physicians, Miguel Guimaraes.

Costa himself said he hoped the "misunderstandings" had been cleared up.

The row erupted after doctors had to be sent into a retirement home in southern Portugal where 18 had died of the virus and the infected staff were themselves unable to continue caring for the residents.

Latest News

More From World