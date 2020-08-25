Youth kills brother in Sialkot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A youth shot dead his brother over a monetary dispute on Sunday night. Adnan Khan exchanged harsh words with his younger brother Shoaib Khan over a monetary dispute and shot him dead in village Harrar in the limits of Uggoki police. The police have registered a case and started investigation.