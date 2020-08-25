Traders set up relief fund for fire victims

MANSEHRA: Traders have set up a relief fund for those whose shops were gutted during a heavy fire in the Battal area on Monday.The parliamentary secretary for water, MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, met the affected traders and announced Rs0.5 million for them. “I would also raise this issue at an appropriate forum with the government to compensate the traders whose shops were destroyed by the fire,” he said. As many as 20 shops and a house were gutted during the heavy fire that erupted because of short-circuiting a few days ago.

Riaz Ahmad Khan, the president of traders’ union, thanked Saleh Khan for his contribution to the relief fund. He said the chief minister should also compensate the affected traders.