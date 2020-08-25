Station commander meets Mayor Anser

Islamabad:The Station Commander of Rawalpindi Brigadier Ijaz Kiani along with his team Monday called on Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.

The issues of mutual-interest between the twin cities came under discussion, primarily the implementation of dengue action plan and allied health related metropolitan challenges and joint-action plan, said a news release.

Mayor Anser explained the station commander Rawalpindi about the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI)’s mission statement, mandate, jurisdiction with aims and strategies, highlighting the achievements and impending plans.

He endowed that locally elected representatives all across 50 Union Councils are at the helm of affairs to serve the community at grassroots level. Commander Rawalpindi while sharing his experience at the Rawalpindi Cosmopolitan appreciated the efforts of the MCI and desired to have team spirit between the two cities, enabling challenges of higher enormity to be dealt as one-team.

The mayor of Islamabad besides taking the Station Commander to historical-portraits corner of the capital city, presented a souvenir on behalf of the MCI, and desired a mutual-cooperation between the two organizations on regular basis.