Imran Khan won’t make deal with anyone, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave politics and government but he will never make a deal with anyone. He said it is the people’s right to know about Nawaz Sharif’s treatment.

PML-N should share Nawaz’s Sharif reports with the government and judiciary. Prime Minister Imran Khan has full confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and he will serve as the Chief Minister as long as he has Prime Minister’s support, he added.

He was addressing the ration distribution ceremony organised by Halal-e-Ahmar. Chairman Halal-e-Ahmar, Abrar-ul-Haq, Zakat Ushr Committee head Shabbir Siyal, PTI leader Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar, Akbar Khan and Malik Asif were present in this ceremony.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that one thing was clear that Nawaz Sharif’s departure abroad was not part of any deal. People who know Prime Minister Imran Khan should know that nobody can pressurise him. He said that Nawaz Sharif went to London because he wanted to have his treatment there. There has been a lot of hearsay about it; therefore, it is the responsibility of PML-N to share the reality with the public as it is their right to know the truth.

Responding to a question, the governor said the opposition lacked ideology to run any campaign against the government. He said that all opposition parties were thinking about their own interests; therefore, they would not succeed in running a campaign against the government. Ch Sarwar said that PM Imran Khan is an honest politician.

The PTI government has a clear stance against corruption that there would be no compromise on accountability, he said, adding that NAB along with other organisations was working independently. For Pakistan’s progress and development, it is very important to root out corruption, he added. Responding to a question about Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the governor said that the opposition was always busy in spreading propaganda against Buzdar but it was useless. Usman Buzdar has confidence of PM Imran Khan. He will continue to serve as the chief minister as long as he has the PM’s confidence. Opposition’s propaganda is of no use. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy had successfully curtailed virus spread in Pakistan. The whole world is applauding our response against virus, he added. The governor said that Pakistan would continue to move forward on every front.

He said the government distributed ration among 1.5 million deserving families during corona lockdown through the PDN platform. He said that during pandemic, over 110 million deserving families had received cash aid of Rs12,000 per family through Ehsas Programme.

Addressing the ceremony, Abrar-ul-Haq said that Halal-e-Ahmar would always stand by the poor. Today, we have once again distributed ration among thousands of distressed families who have been affected by virus lockdown. We will continue to provide relief to the underprivileged, he added.