SEF conducts teachers training on Microsoft software during COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI: The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 shook the entire world. People were confined & limited to their home due to this atrocious Novel Corona Virus Disease. Owing to the dreadful situation almost all of the operations of the world’s systems.

Not only this but the situation also challenged the education system across the world and forced educators to shift an online mode of teaching overnight. Because under the order of Government of Pakistan, people (students/teachers) were distant from the schools/colleges in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In response to significant demand, the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Government of Sindh not only begun online classes but also provided training to teachers on conducting online classes on the digital platform of Microsoft Teams and 365 Office Software.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Foundation has been able to engage teachers and students in digital classrooms through a pioneering collaboration with Microsoft even before the spread of COVID-19. Undoubtedly it benefitted students & teachers during the lockdown period.

In the beginning, in the start of March, 2020, the Microsoft Expert team extended training on Microsoft Teams and Office 365 Software to the Master Trainers of SEF, later they further conducted training of SEF Partners, Head Teachers and Subject Teachers under the supervision of worthy Managing Director SEF, Mr. Abdul Kabir Kazi and Senior Management of SEF.****