Three held for ‘raping 13-year-old girl for five months’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police arrested three men on Monday for their alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a teenage girl for months in Landhi.
The arrests were made after the father of the 13-year-old girl approached the Landhi police and told them that his daughter had been taking tuition classes at the house of one of the suspects, Hammad Baig, from his sister.
A few days ago, he said, his daughter complained of stomach pain and he took her to hospital, where doctors carried out a medical check-up and told the family that the girl was pregnant. The victim’s father alleged that Ismail, a brother of his daughter’s teacher, Hammad and their cousin, Waqas, repeatedly raped his daughter over a course of around five months. Police have registered an FIR under sections 376/34 against the suspects and conducting an investigation.
Man, daughter die
A man and his daughter were killed in a road accident on Super Highway on Monday.Rescuers reached the scene and transported the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where they were identified as 32-year-old Mayop Khan and eight-year-old Nazeera. According to the SITE Superhighway police, the victims were on their way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy dumper hit them. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.