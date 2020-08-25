Three held for ‘raping 13-year-old girl for five months’

Police arrested three men on Monday for their alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a teenage girl for months in Landhi.

The arrests were made after the father of the 13-year-old girl approached the Landhi police and told them that his daughter had been taking tuition classes at the house of one of the suspects, Hammad Baig, from his sister.

A few days ago, he said, his daughter complained of stomach pain and he took her to hospital, where doctors carried out a medical check-up and told the family that the girl was pregnant. The victim’s father alleged that Ismail, a brother of his daughter’s teacher, Hammad and their cousin, Waqas, repeatedly raped his daughter over a course of around five months. Police have registered an FIR under sections 376/34 against the suspects and conducting an investigation.

Man, daughter die

A man and his daughter were killed in a road accident on Super Highway on Monday.Rescuers reached the scene and transported the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where they were identified as 32-year-old Mayop Khan and eight-year-old Nazeera. According to the SITE Superhighway police, the victims were on their way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy dumper hit them. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.