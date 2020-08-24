Outlaw arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: A wanted outlaw was arrested during a raid in the limits of Tajori Police Station, police officials said on Sunday.

They said that acting on a tip-off, a police party headed by SHO Farman Khan raided a hideout in Sargara Muhammad Khan Kotka and arrested Saidur Rehman who was wanted to the police in Peshawar in a murder case. The police seized a pistol from him.