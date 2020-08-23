PM all praise for Strategic Plan Division

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated the role and contribution of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD).
The appreciation came from the prime minister, as Director General SPD Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj called on him here.
Gen Zaki briefed the prime minister on initiatives of Strategic Plans Division.